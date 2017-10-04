ATHLETICS: Grantham AC tackle Lincoln Half Marathon

Three runners from Grantham Athletic Club took part in the second running of the Lincoln Half Marathon.

On a route designed to be picturesque rather than fast, as it included a climb up to and through Lincoln Castle, the times were understandably slower than for a flat race, which made Sophia Tucker’s 1hr 38min 35sec even more impressive.

And Mark Tucker came home in 1:48:45, a season’s best, although five minutes outside his time from last year.

The third member of the trio was John Bainbridge who clocked 1:51:43, once again illustrating how tough the course was on the day.