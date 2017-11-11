ATHLETICS: Grantham AC tackles Lincs XC League

Thirteen members of Grantham Athletic Club competed in the second round of the Lincolnshire Runner XC League at Castledyke Equestrian Centre in Boston on Sunday.

Conditions were good, bright sunshine and with only a slight chill from a light autumn wind. This is a favourite of the GAC athletes, as it takes all competitors through a long challenging water section.

The under-11s took on the 1.4km course with great determination. Thomas Broadley had a great race and finished strongly in 11th place. First home for the girls was Meriel Sheard in ninth, finishing the race with a huge smile and stating that her favourite part of the race was the water section! Sisters Olivia and Grace Marshall finished the race in respectable positions of 14th and 15th.

Under-13 girls Ffion Trundell and Megan Tremain were next up and raced the 2.5km course with great spirit. Ffion had another strong race, fighting off an athlete for eighth place and narrowly missing out on seventh. Megan, who is still recovering from a foot injury, gave it her all and came home in 10th place.

Competing in the under-15s for the first season, Ella Rose Hobday took on a strong field of girls over the 3.3km course and came home in 15th place. Under-15 brothers Rori Rodell and Ewan Rodell ran a strong and confident race. Rori, returning to form, came home comfortably in third place, followed closely by Ewan in a great position of sixth.

Isabel Hobday represented the under-17 and enjoyed a comfortable race, running with conviction to be rewarded with first place.

In the veteran races, Stephen Hobday and Arthur Short faced the 10km course, which took them through the water section four times. After both racing the previous day at the national XC relays in Mansfield, they came home on tired legs in 12th and 29th place respectively.

Last to run was Joanna McGrath who tackled the 4.5km course and came home in 27th position.

The Grantham AC XC team are competing in Corby next Saturday at the second round of the North Midland League, which promises to be an excited event.

l Grantham Athletic Club is always looking for new members to join its family friendly club. If you are interested in XC or track and field , visit www.granthamac.com for further details.