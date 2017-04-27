ATHLETICS: Grantham AC youngsters help composite team to first place in YDL

Eighteen young athletes from Grantham Athletic Club competed in the Youth Development League against five other clubs at The Meres on Saturday.

They formed part of a composite team with athletes from Bourne, Sleaford and Newark, competing under the name of Notts Lincs Alliance.

Harry Denton clears a hurdle.

Track events began with U13 female athlete Megan Tremain competing for the first time at YDL and taking on the challenge of 70m hurdles, a new discipline for her. She put in fantastic effort to finish fourth with a time of 18sec.

Mazel Brown was next to compete in the 150m, coming home in 25.3sec for sixth. She also competed in the 1200m with Ffion Trundell. Both ran well with strong performances, Mazel winning in 4:29.8 and Ffion finishing first in the B race with 4:42.6.

Rachel Justice took on the 75m with Molly Scaum. Rachel came home second in 10.9 and Molly was first in the B race with 11.8. The 75m B race saw Erin Crook come home second in 12.7.

Rachel Justice won the shot put with 6.32m and Molly Scaum jumped 3.20m in the long jump for fourth place.

Mary Justice took part in four U15 events in both track and field. First she ran the 200m in 29.8 for fifth place, 100m saw her run 14.2 for fifth, and her last event before the relay was shot in which she threw 6.22m for fifth again.

Amy Crook ran the 200m and gained fourth place with a time of 34.8 in the B race and then took on the 800m in which she ran 3:02.4.

Erin Disdel ran the 100m in a non-scoring race against U13 boys and came home in 13.9 s which would have gained her fourth in the A race. She finished her day fourth in the long jump with 4.33m.

Sophie Hamilton threw 22.32m in the discus, gained second place in the 800m B race with a time of 2:55.2, and threw 22.37m for fourth place in the javelin.

Helen Braybrook ran a comfortable 800m to win in 2:30.8, and just missed on first in the 300m with 46.6.

Harry Denton triumphed in the U15 80m hurdles in 15.4, not one of his events, and then went on to compete in the 200m with a time of 29.5 for fourth. Discuss saw him throw 13.85m for third.

Newcomer Tom Glendinning had a great debut, throwing 23.48m in the discus to win the competition comfortably. He then won the 200m B race in time of 26.7 and the 100m B in 13.0.

Ewan Rodell began the day with second place in the 800m, finishing in 2:27.2, just ahead of Peter Braybrook in 2:27.8. Ewan finished third in 100m in 14.2 and then threw 6.77m in the javelin.

Peter was third in javelin with a respectable 11.42m and ran 48.7 in the 300m for fourth.

Rori Rodell tackled the 1500m and shot, winning the B race in 4:51.7, which was third overall, and throwing 5.93m for third in the field event.

Two U13 boys, Alex Cole and George Scaum, competed for the first time and did themselves proud despite their nerves. Alex Cole threw the javelin 16.07m for second spot, whilst George finished sixth in the 100m m with 16.9. He was runner-up in the shot with a throw of 4.97m.

The 4x100m U13 girls’ team consisted of Molly Scaum, Rachel Justice, Megan Tremain and Erin Crook who ran their hearts out for fourth place in a time of 64.6. The U15 girls’ 4x100m team saw Grantham athlete Amy Crook joined by Molly Peel, Eleanor Peel and Grace Tidman from Bourne, with a time of 63.6 giving them sixth place.

Sophie Hamilton, Mary Justice and Helen Braybrook where joined by Elin James from Bourne in the U15 girls’ 4x300 relay in which they finished second with 3:25.0.

Ewan Rodell was joined by three Bourne athletes Connor Ely, Max James and Mathew Colman for 4x100 relay, but they were unfortunately disqualified.

The 4x300m relay was the last race of the day and saw Harry Denton, Peter Braybrook and Tom Glendinning, joined by Alex Evans from Newark, win in 3:07.0.

Notts Lincs Alliance where delighted at the end of the match to discover that they had won the competition, beating teams from Burton AC, Derby AC, Mansfield Harriers, Sutton-in-Ashfield Harriers AC and Worksop Harriers AC, and are looking forward to competing again next month.

l If you are interested in athletics, join the club at The Meres for training on Wednesday evenings. Further details can be found at www.granthamac.com