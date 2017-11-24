ATHLETICS: Grantham club couple impress in Derby 10

Grantham Running Club couple Julie and Robert Braker took part in the Derby 10 Mile last Sunday.

Starting at the Derby County stadium, the course was mostly flat and ran along the riverbank and through the grounds of Elvaston Castle, before returning to the stadium for the finish. Conditions were good for running overall, despite a slightly chilly wind on the day.

Julie continues to wow her clubmates with her performances and it is no exaggeration to say that she is currently among the best runners in the country within her age category.

She crossed the finish line in a personal best of 1hr 21min 52sec for first place in the Female Veteran 65 category, scoring a whopping 89.82 per cent age grading.

Futhermore, this result placed her 10th in the UK rankings for this category over the 10 mile distance and will no doubt improve upon the outstanding 24th UK ranking position she held across all distances in the FV65 category going into this race.

Robert’s performance was also very impressive. He posted a time of 1:23:21, also securing a UK ranking. He currently sits in 137th position in the UK among competitors in the Male Veteran 65 category for performances over the 10 mile distance.

He also narrowly missed out on a 70 per cent grading, scoring 69.81 and placed first of all men aged over 65 in this race. No prize was awarded due to the structure of the men’s categories being slightly different to the women’s, but this is still a remarkable achievement.