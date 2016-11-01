ATHLETICS: Grantham club duo run strongly in Fenland 10

Grantham Running Club’s Scott Jones and Andrew Pask decided to test their recent Half Marathon training over the shorter 10-mile distance at the Fenland 10, near Wisbech.

The race, which included the Eastern Veterans and Cambridgeshire County Championships, attracted a very strong field. In perfect running conditions, on a course that is usually at the mercy of the elements, the Grantham pair ran with the added pressure of a friendly inter-club rivalry.

Andrew forced the early pace but at the four-mile marker, a confident Scott decided to take control of the GRC duel. Scott, unable to shake off the challenge of his clubmate, was seen to have a worried look over his shoulder at eight miles.

With Andrew closing the gap late on, Scott found an extra gear for a stunning final mile to finish with a 1min 40sec personal best in 67:02. Andrew was close behind with a time of 67:41, his third best over the distance.

Andrew said: “The weather today was perfect for fenland running so we had no excuses. We piled the pressure on ourselves to run well so I was glad we managed to post a couple of strong times.”