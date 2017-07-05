ATHLETICS: Grantham club members experience contrasting fortunes

It was an evening of contrasting fortunes for the three members of Grantham Running Club who took part in the Holme Pierrepont 10K, held at an unseasonably cool and drizzly National Water Sports Centre last Thursday.

The inclement weather actually made for near ideal conditions for distance running, with only a nagging breeze into the runners’ faces along the 2km long finishing straight, adjacent to the rowing basin on each of the two laps, impacting negatively on the efforts of the 449 finishers.

First home for GRC was Matthew Kingston-Lee who clocked his first sub-35 minute 10K as a veteran runner with a fine 34min 33sec, claiming seventh overall and first place in the V40 category.

Matthew said: “After going out too hard and suffering the consequences at the Summer Solstice 10K last week, I was keen to make amends at Holme Pierrepont. I went out just a bit more steadily and this made all the difference for the second half of the race, enabling me to run a pleasing negative split and score my best ever age-graded result.”

Next to finish for GRC was Andrew Pask, another runner with a point to prove after suffering his first ever DNF at the recent Notts 10 Mile Road Race, also held at Holme Pierrepont. Andrew ran a solid race to come home 68th overall in 41:14, his first 10k for two years.

Following his podium finish five days earlier at the Grimsthorpe 10K, Scott Jones went into the race with hopes of a strong performance. Alas, the fickle nature of running reared its face as Scott suffered a reoccurrence of an ongoing injury that forced him to stop and stretch out with a couple of kilometres to go.

He resumed running and came home in 42:52, just making it into the top 100 in 99th place overall.

Talented Grantham runner Ian Boneham made his first race appearance in years at the race.

Ian, who has trained with members of Grantham Running Club of late, showed that class always shines through when he finished an impressive fourth in 34:15.

The race was round two of a four-race Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix Series.