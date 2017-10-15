ATHLETICS: Grantham club pair run in Pontefract

Grantham Running Club members Hayley Staff and Chris Toon ran the Pontefract Half Marathon last weekend.

Hayley, along with running friend Chris, tackled the hilly course, with Hayley even beating her previous time from the week before at the Robin Hood Half Marathon.

Hayley was over the moon with her performance and expressed gratitude to everyone who sponsored her in raising money for The Prince Of Wales Hospice, Pontefract.

She said the atmosphere and support from spectators all the way round the course was fantastic.