ATHLETICS: Grantham club runner Pask posts season’s best half marathon

Grantham Running Club’s Andrew Pask joined 25,000 runners for the start of the Cardiff Half Marathon.

In front of the iconic Cardiff Castle and with a BBC helicopter overhead, the country’s second largest half marathon got underway with the now customary pyrotechnic display.

Andrew comfortably tucked away the first five miles down to Cardiff Bay where a welcome tailwind assisted him over the Cardiff Bay Barrage. Heading back towards the city centre and encouraged by the growing crowd support, Andrew withstood a “sticky patch” to finish strongly through the final miles.

The finish straight was like nothing he had experienced before, with the huge crowds banging the advertising boards. Andrew managed a sprint finish to post a season’s best time of 1hr 28min 59sec for 418th position.

Andrew said: “The Cardiff Half Marathon is possibly my favourite event and a permanent fixture in my race calendar. Last year I had to dig deep to just dip under the 1hr 30min mark, so this year I was really happy to have a stronger race. I still had my struggles but the crowds really got me through it and that finish atmosphere was out of this world.”

Andrew’s attention now turns to Sunday’s Great Eastern Half Marathon at Peterborough where he hopes his legs can recover enough to post another sub 1hr 30min time.