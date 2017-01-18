ATHLETICS: Grantham club runner Rushworth’s road to Helsby is a wintry one

Grantham Running Club’s Paul Rushworth travelled to Helsby to take part in the Four Villages Half Marathon.

The scenic road race, amidst rural countryside, passed through the Cheshire villages of Dunham on the Hill, Mouldsworth, Manley and Alvanley, before returning back to Helsby.

The race, accurately measured at 13.1 miles and with 170m of climbing, took place in wintry conditions. Runners had to contend with driving rain, sleet and high winds on the most exposed parts of the course.

The year 2017 marked the 34th running of the popular event. There were more than 2,500 runners taking part.

Paul returned home in 1hr 42min 9sec, giving himself plenty of room for improvement ahead of the spring racing season.

Runners were rewarded with a goody bag that included a pair of green Four Villages Half Marathon socks, a Mars bar and a fruit drink. The free hot drinks adjacent to the finish were more welcome in the wintry conditions.