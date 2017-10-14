ATHLETICS: Grantham club’s Breaker impresses at Peterborough

The Great Eastern Run Half Marathon at Peterborough drew more than 4,000 runners, including 31 from Grantham Running Club.

The race started on the Embankment before heading through the city centre and north towards Werrington. The fast, flat course then headed south back to finish on the Embankment. In near perfect conditions and with many members who were not running contributing to the good crowd support throughout the course, fast times were inevitable.

The stand-out performer of the day was new member Julie Breaker. Already the most talented runner at the club, Julie’s time of 1hr 49min 9sec scored her an astronomical age grade score of 87.9 per cent.

Julie’s performance was the equivalent of a 25-year-old man running 1:06:26 and was actually higher that the race winner’s age grade score. Her V65 UK ranking is now easily inside the top 10 in the country over the distance.

First GRC member across the line was the fast improving Matthew Atter with a personal best 1:27:35, followed by Andrew Pask (1:28:40 SB), Scott Jones (1:31:17), and Robert Howbrook who struggled through the last few miles with 1:32:15. Holly Durham was the first GRC lady with an impressive 1:34:23, only two weeks after her incredible 99-mile run at Equinox24.

PBs were posted by Peter Bonner (1:33:03), Christopher Toon (1:53:56), Gavin Skinner (1:58:47), Magaretta Murray (2:13:46), Lucinda Gamble (2:20:27) and Claire Fritz (2:35:08).

Many members made the step-up to this distance for the first time: Kevin Kettle (1:46:06), Nicola Fahy (2:11:54), Julie Riggall (2:15:40) and Justyna Gill (2:26:22).

Other results: Catherine Payne (1:36:30), Mark Hillson (1:43:26), Dean Riggall (1:45:07), Gordon Geach (1:51:49), Sarah High (1:51:59), Robert Braker (1:52:53), Tony Johnson (1:56:56), Martin Carter (1:58:32), Nicola Cottam (2:03:49), Warren Stark (2:04:52), Jacqueline Jacobs (2:08:37), Nicholas Jones (2:13:41), Amy Potter (2:14:35), Brendon Buckley (2:21:24 SB), Yvonne Buckley (2:22:17).

l Grantham Running Club’s Paul Rushworth was the club’s sole representative in the 27.5-mile version of the Dave Lewis Challenge event in Newark.

The off-road trail run started and finished at the Kelham Fox public house. The route passed through Bathley, Norwell, Ossington Norwell Woodhouse, Caunton, Knapthorpe, Upton, Rolleston and Farndon, before returning to Kelham via Averham along the bank of the River Trent.

The course features were diverse including a mature orchard, a racecourse and a power station. Conditions were ideal for long distance running, a light breeze takiing the edge off the unseasonably warm temperatures, whilst the threatened rain did not materialise.

Paul finished the event in 4:50 to take second place, albeit more than an hour behind the leader.

The event raised more than £800 for charity.