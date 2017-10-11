ATHLETICS: Grantham club’s Caroline reduces half marathon PB by six minutes

Grantham Running Club’s Caroline and Paul Davis made the journey to Cheshire to take part in the MBNA Chester Marathon on Sunday.

After dismal weather forecasts for the day, the race began at 9am in dry and mild conditions.

The race started and finished at the city’s racecourse, with the first couple of miles of the route winding its way through its historic streets before heading out into the scenic Cheshire countryside.

Support from the locals was fantastic with many bands playing along the way. After a short excursion into North Wales, the road headed, (mainly up-hill it seemed, back towards Chester and the finish where by now it was raining quite heavily.

After having run together nearly all the way, the last half mile saw Caroline pulling away from a very tired Paul with her eyes fixed firmly on a new personal best time.

Crossing the line in a time of 3hr 50min 52sec, Caroline did indeed gain a new PB – by six minutes! Paul was more than pleased just to finish this one, not far behind in 3:51:11.

Paul said: “A fantastic race! Great venue, route and support. Got to be one to do again and would highly recommend it.”