ATHLETICS: Grantham club’s Nev copes with conditions in the Outer Hebrides

Grantham Running Club’s Nev Chamberlain travelled to the Outer Hebrides to compete in the Barrathon, a half marathon held on the island of Barra.

The challenging course consisted of a lap of the island, starting and finishing in Castlebay.

Early morning rain had eased by the start time and, with a tailwind, the early miles along the west coast and to Northbay were dispatched fairly comfortably. All this changed, however, at mile seven as the course turned east, the gradients steepened and the strong blustery headwind was accompanied by heavy rain – making for a testing few miles until the final downhill run back into Castlebay.

After coming home in a time of 1hr 53min 36sec and 97th of 255 finishers, Nev said: “That was definitely a race of two halves, luckily I paced it right and picked up quite a few places in the latter stages.”