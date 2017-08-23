ATHLETICS: Grantham club septet tackle Newark Half Marathon

Grantham Running Club took a small contingent of seven on the short trip to Newark on a beautiful day – albeit very warm to be taking on a half marathon.

Despite this, there were some great performances on the day. Joe Clarke was first home and marked his debut run in the green and black with an impressive time of 1hr 28min 56sec. Next home for GRC was the consistent Tony Johnson who finished in 1:31:47.

Ady Walker

Richard Payne was next home in a very respectable time of 1:33:10 on his first run at the distance. He was closely followed by the persistent Gav Meadows who put in a solid time of 1:33:26.

Despite the soaring heat, there was an impressive personal best from Stuart Reader who crossed the line in a time of 1:47:47. Also running from the club was Neil Emerson who finished in a time of 1:51:06, as well as Warren Stark who, despite limited training, came home in a decent time of 1:53:04.

l Representing GRC at the Blackpool Airshow 10k last Sunday was Ady Walker.

Unusually warm weather greeted the runners at the start line which surprised many as the original forecast was wet and windy.

The course was a 10k looped route taking in sea views along the promenade, heading north out of Blackpool and then back towards the North Pier before heading north again out of the seaside resort.

Ady finished in a solid time of 48:24.

Funds raised by the event went to the local fire service benevolent fund.