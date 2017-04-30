ATHLETICS: Grantham club trio fine cool weather to their liking at Wollaton Park

Three members of Grantham Running Club joined more than 600 other runners to compete in Nottingham AC’s Easter 10k, held in Wollaton Park.

Suzanne Britz, Martin Carter and Nev Chamberlain found the cool temperature ideal for tackling the two laps of the cross-country course.

First of the trio over the line in this early season tester was Nev in a time of 48:43, followed a little more than a minute later by Martin in 50:16.

Finishing in 53:43, Suzanne the race as preparation for forthcoming triathlons.