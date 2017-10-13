ATHLETICS: Grantham club trio tackle the parks and streets of London

A trio of Grantham Running Club members travelled to the capital to take part in the 10th Royal Parks Half Marathon.

Rosalind Sadler, Julie Gilbert and Marie Boddington were among more than 16,000 runners taking part in the huge, well-organised event through the gloriously autumnal Kensington, Hyde, Green and St James’ Royal Parks. It was a chance to run through the usually busy streets of London whilst temporarily closed, without taking part in the full London Marathon.

The 13.1-mile course started in Hyde Park, went through the royal parks, taking in Buckingham Palace, Trafalgar Square, The Strand and The Mall en route before heading back to the spectacular finish line at Hyde Park.

Excellent conditions and good pacing helped Julie attain a huge six minute personal best with 2hr 11min 3sec, whilst Rosalind went within 30sec of her PB with 2:11:09, both sticking together until the last 400m and finishing strongly.

Marie was taking part for the second year running, finishing in a great finish time of 3:23:03.

All the ladies felt rather privileged to have ran such an iconic route and all received a fitting wooden medal, yellow T-shirt and goody bag. All three were raising money for their chosen charities.