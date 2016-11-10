ATHLETICS: Grantham RC 10 compete in half marathon

Grantham Running Club had 10 runners taking part in this year’s Worksop Half Marathon, which was established in 1982.

The Worksop Halloween Half Marathon (also known as ‘the scenic one’) takes place on the last Sunday in October every year. The course runs largely through Clumber Park and is a hugely popular event which sold out well in advance.

Chris Limmer

With a sharp three-mile climb at the start, it marks the beginning of the tougher winter races after the flatter ones during the summer months.

First home for GRC was Gav Meadows in 1hr 32min 42sec, slightly down on where he would like to be after having run a full marathon last weekend, closely followed by Matt Williamson setting an amazing third half marathon personal of the month on his toughest course yet.

Ironman Paul Davis was next, completing a multi-marathon month, along with his wife Caroline, which they finished off in style with Saturday’s parkrun complemented by a race that evening at Wollaton Park as a warm-up for this half. Caroline opted to run in fancy dress for the Worksop Half.

Once again, Paul Davidson sacrificed his race to act as a guide runner for a visually impaired athlete, guiding her safely round the 13.1-mile route in just over two hours.

Results: 235 Gav Meadows 1:32:42, 267 Matthew Williamson 1:33:29, 400 Paul Davis 1:38:30, 451 Thomas Williamson 1:40:05, 484 Robert McArdle 1:40:52, 661 Mark Hillson 1:45:12, 888 Gordon Geach 1:48:20, 957 Neil Emerson 1:52:31, 1244 Caroline Davis 1:58:24.

l GRC’s Chris Limmer ran the Snowdonia Marathon on Saturday.

It is billed as one of the toughest marathons in the UK and it certainly lived up to this. The first five or so miles took runners high into the mist before some sharp descents. As the race progressed pass half distance, there were further long gradual inclines.

The worst, however, was from just after mile 21 to mile 24. It was so steep Chris, like many others, was forced to walk. The relief didn’t come at the top either, the descent back into Llanberis was slippy, gravelly and had some super steep tarmac sections too.

Chris completed the epic challenge in 3:34:48 for 220th place out of 2,062.

l Grantham Running Club’s Richard Payne took part in the Coalville 10k as it returned for a fifth time in 2016, and this tough race has now really established itself on the local running calendar.

The course uses the trails, footpaths and roads within Snibston Country Park, near Coalville. The challenging course makes the event ideal for Richard as he gained experience prior to representing the club for the first time at the National Cross Country Championships next weekend.

His time of 45:02, whilst well down on his best, showed how challenging the race was.

l Grantham Running Club made their first appearance at the prestigious National Cross Country Relays at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

The event which attracts the very best distance runners that England has to offer was run in unusually dry conditions.

The GRC team, which was made up of Rick Dobbs, Paul Davis, Andrew Pask and Nev Chamberlain, ran the 5k relay event with a light hearted approach, just being happy to be there and finishing with a combined time of 1:33:57, which in the incredibly strong field was good enough for 159th place.

Andrew said: “The standard at this event was unbelievable. During my lap, GB Olympian Andy Vernon overtook me at what seemed like 100mph. It really was a pleasure to be running with these guys.”

l GRC’s Paul and Caroline dared to run in the Spooky Sprint – a spine-tingling race with a difference at Wollaton Hall.

A run in the dark with only a head torch to light your way tested nerve as well as fitness, and raised money for Parkinson’s UK.

l Members of Grantham Running Club travelled to the Rockingham Speedway Circuit in Corby for the Rockingham 10, with three members all keen to capitalise on the excellent running surface and hoping for personal best times.

After a delayed start because of torrential rain, the GRC trio were under away with the 10k race. Despite the poor weather continuing throughout the race, all three posted very strong performances

Scott Jones was first into the pit lane, finishing in seventh position with an incredible new PB of 39:33, his second in as many weeks. Next in was Martin Carter with another PB of 49:05.

Keiron Atter ran a very respectable time of 56:20, just outside his PB.