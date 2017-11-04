ATHLETICS: Grantham RC baker’s dozen tackle Belvoir 10K

Thirteen Grantham Running Club members turned up at Harby for the Belvoir Clockback 10K on a grey and really quite chilly Sunday.

The course took in a variety of surfaces, including farm track, field edge, overgrown disused railway embankment, tarmac and – for one memorable 50-yard stretch – freshly ploughed field.

Fortunately, there had been little rain in the preceding days so footwear emerged relatively mud-free. As the race went on, the overcast skies were replaced by some glorious October sunshine which left some runners regretting adding an additional layer at the start.

First home for GRC was Stuart Reader in 45min 49sec. Achieving personal bests over the distance were Julie and Robert Braker, and Kirsty Truesdale.

The general view was that the race was well organised and marshalled and one to put on the calendar for next year. No medals, unfortunately, but there was a fine selection of homemade cake at the end.

Results: Stuart Reader 45.49, Stuart Baty 49.31, Julie Braker 50.06, Robert Braker 50.36, Kirsty Truesdale 58.16, Simon Hartley 59.46, Hayley Staff 61.55, Sue Swann 63.25, Nikki Carr 63.26, Berlinda Baker 66.51, Edina Burns 66.51, Yvette Taylor 70.32, Angela Wilson 81.20.

l The Leicester Marathon and Half Marathon took place two weeks ago and saw good conditions for running – overcast with occassional light drizzle, the sun never quite breaking through.

As expected for a ‘big city’ event, the first few miles were quite congested but after the marathon split, things thinned out a lot. The course followed the well-established route, starting near the university and taking in the ‘golden mile’ before heading out on to country roads and looping back in through various parks.

Grantham Running Club’s Tom Fowler was reasonably happy with his run in the full marathon following less than ideal preparation, coming home in 3.21.13 for 39th out of 517 – reflecting low turnout – with a fairly even pace, fading a bit in the last three miles.

The club was represented in the half marathon by Robert and Julie Braker, running their third race at the distance in four weeks.

Julie was the star performer again as she finished in a time of 1.47.26, which is an age grade in excess of 90 per cent. Julie finished first in the FV60 category, successfully defending a title she won last year She was the 54th female finisher of 892.

Robert ran 1.51.32 which was a season’s best and quick enough to earn him a UKA ranking score. He was 14th out of 45 in the MV60 category.

l Grantham Running Club were represented at the first fixture of this season’s Lincolnshire Cross Country League which took place at West Common in Lincoln on Sunday.

On yet another sunny, dry but blustery day, conditions were favourable with the course being mud-free and relatively flat except for a rather deceptively difficult hill to climb in the first 1,200m.

First home for the ladies and in 16th position overall was Amanda Ward, running her first cross country race and, indeed, her first race for the club. Sarah High followed closely behind with Sinead McDonnell, Roz Grindey (also in her first cross country league race for the club) and Justyna Gill completing the team.

Andrew MacAllister represented the GRC males, putting on a good show against a large and strong field to finish in 72nd place.

l Grantham Running Club’s Vicky Willan took part in the Yorkshire Coast 10K in Scarborough last Sunday.

Vicky finished in a time of 1.03.29, which was a solid performance considering injury concerns which affected her preparation for the race, as well as battling against breezy Storm Brian.

Vicky commented on her finish line experience: “As the last kilometre approached, the tannoy voices and music got louder and clearer, and the excitement of getting close to the finish was in me.

“I didn’t speed up – I just kept steady so as not to jinx my injury-free run. I had just enough energy to sprint past an elderly lady on the finish line!”