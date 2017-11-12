ATHLETICS: Grantham RC members hampered by win in parkrun

The latest round of the Grantham Running Club Grand Prix Series was held at Rutland Parkrun last Saturday.

It was fortunate to coincide with the parkrun’s second birthday party so flapjacks and cakes were enjoyed by all 13 members of the club who took part. In attendance were all of the club’s most experienced parkrunners led by Peter Bonner on 232 and Chris Limmer 170 with both Simon Hartley (86) and Stuart Baty (83) closing in on their 100 T-shirt. The warm-up confirmed it was going to be a wind-affected race.

The first finisher was former Grantham athlete Aaron Hunt who is now close to national level at U17. The first lady was Catherine Payne who extended her lead at the top of the ladies’ Grand Prix table.

First home overall for GRC was Chris Limmer in 17min 10sec, some 30 seconds outside his best set on a day when the wind was kinder. He was followed in by Rob Howbrook and Peter Bonner, both even further adrift of calm weather PBs.

Rob’s 81.12 per cent score helped to further extend his lead at the top of the men’s table. Sarah High, running as a first timer, set a score of 72.78 per cent o move up to second place in the ladies’ table.

Results: 2 Chris Limmer 17:40, 10 Rob Howbrook 19:36, 18 Peter Bonner 20:15, 19 Andrew Pask 20:27, 30 Catherine Payne 21:28, 34 Paul Davis 21:58, 44 Rob McArdle 22:43, 47 Kevin Kettle 23:08, 50 Stuart Baty 23:16, 68 Sarah High 24:33, 103 Nicola Cottam 26:28, 108 Rosalind Sadler 26:32.

l GRC’s Caroline and Paul Davis took part in the 10K event of the Hubble Bubble last Saturday, organised by It’s Grim Up North Running.

Held on the towpath of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, multiple distances were on offer from 5K right up to a 32-mile ultra.

Conditions were good for the 9.30am start of the out-and-back from Kirkstall to Leeds. At the turn around point, it became apparent their pair had enjoyed an assisting tailwind for the first 5K.

With the Worksop half marathon the following day to consider, both Caroline and Paul tried to take it easy.

In a fairly small field of runners, Paul came home in fourth place in a time of 43:56 and Caroline finished as third lady and eighth place overall in 50:12.