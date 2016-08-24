ATHLETICS: Grantham RC members take part in annual 10k

In a total field of more than 200, no less than 17 Grantham Running Club members took park in the annual 10km road race around the rural village of Scredington, hosted by Sleaford Striders on Friday evening.

With the promise of freshly baked cakes at the finish, the club did not disappoint with two members claiming podium finishes and four personal best times.

Chris Armstrong ran an excellent race to finish in first place in his MV50 age category with a time of 40min 2sec, breezy conditions scuppering his chances of running sub-40 minutes. Holly Durham claimed second placed female overall with a season’s best time of 41:37, just six seconds outside her best ever at this distance; excellent preparation for her upcoming 24-hour solo effort in September.

Ben Hodgkin continues to impress and he was the first club member home, finishing fourth overall with an impressive 38:17. Dean Riggall ran an excellent time of 42:14, followed home by Andy Atter in 42:35 and Gav Meadows in 42:42.

Other club members came through thick and fast with Jamie Garcia claiming a PB time of 44:38, Liam Vincent also ran a PB time of 46:43 before Andrew Macallister became the third PB home in 46:59. Charnia Kirk followed in 48:34.

Nev Chamberlain continued his comeback from injury with a great time of 49:35, followed by Paul Durham 51:01, Suzanne Britz 51:55 and Jacqueline Jacobs 58:22. Nick Jones rounded off the PBs with a time of 58:36, followed by Yvonne Buckley 62:41 and Brendan Buckley 63:49.

l The annual Barney Memorial 5k is run in tribute to Mike Barnsdale, the former Nene Valley Harriers chairman, GB triathlete and England master cross country runner right up until he lost his battle with skin cancer at the age of 56.

As is fitting for one of the fathers of local athletics, the event once again attracted a quality field with Aaron Scott of Lincs Wellington first man home in 15:13 and Rachael Doherty first lady in 17:14.

GRC’s Catherine Payne was the first local runner in picking up the prize for first in the age group with a time of 20:31, which was a PB, followed by team-mate Robert McArdle, not quite at his best, in a time of 22:28.

l Three members of Grantham Running Club travelled to the Peak District to participate in the Hills and Dales 26-mile trail marathon.

The event runs annually to raise funds for Chernoybl Aid UK, a charity that delivers aid to Belarus for people who are living with the legacy of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Penny Hodges, Mark Hillson and Paul Rushworth represented the club and decided to run together for safety in the inclement weather conditions. The race began near Hollingsclough and visited Harthington, Milldale, Wetton and Warslow, including a descent through the Woolfscote Dale.

By halfway, the weather had improved to reveal picturesque views through Dovedale which nestled below the hills where the trio were running. In the final four miles of the event, the heavens opened again.

Penny, Mark and Paul returned soaked and tired in 6 hours 21 minutes. More than £500 was raised for the charity.

l GRC’s Paul Davis travelled to Dorset to take part in the third Bridport Jurassic Coast Run at the weekend.

It was a grand day for everyone participating, despite constant rain and Thornecombe Beacon being almost inaccessible due to heavy fog. It was also a huge success for joint organisers Bridport Runners and the Brit Valley Rotary Club.

The route included some of the most gruesome climbs in the south coast so a fast time was never going to be possibl,e but Paul’s 2:03:15 was good enough for 12th place.

