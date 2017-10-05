Search

ATHLETICS: Grantham RC ‘newbies’ take on Lincoln Half Marathon

Chris Armstrong proudly wears the green GRC vest again.
Nearly 1,600 runners took to the streets for the second Lincoln Half Marathon which was run over a new course, starting from Lincoln Showground.

Two Grantham Running Club members took part – new member Tony Johnson and the returning Chris Armstrong. Tony showed good signs of a return to full fitness, finishing in 60th place with a strong 1hr 31min 56sec.

Tony commented on the race: “Roads are closed for runners and it is very well marshalled. This is probably in line with most city races. There was a decent medal at the end, as well as a goody bag.”

Chris Armstrong, who made his first appearance in more than a year after a ‘sabbatical’ with Nene Valley Harriers, was pleased to finish with a confidence-building 1:34:50.