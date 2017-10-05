ATHLETICS: Grantham RC ‘newbies’ take on Lincoln Half Marathon

Nearly 1,600 runners took to the streets for the second Lincoln Half Marathon which was run over a new course, starting from Lincoln Showground.

Two Grantham Running Club members took part – new member Tony Johnson and the returning Chris Armstrong. Tony showed good signs of a return to full fitness, finishing in 60th place with a strong 1hr 31min 56sec.

Tony commented on the race: “Roads are closed for runners and it is very well marshalled. This is probably in line with most city races. There was a decent medal at the end, as well as a goody bag.”

Chris Armstrong, who made his first appearance in more than a year after a ‘sabbatical’ with Nene Valley Harriers, was pleased to finish with a confidence-building 1:34:50.