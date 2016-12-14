ATHLETICS: Grantham RC perform strongly at Turkey Trot

Grantham Running Club managed to secure seven places at the very popular Keyworth Turkey Trot, an end of year half marathon on an undulating course around the rural roads surrounding the Nottinghamshire village.

Now in its 33rd year and a sell-out on the day it opened for entries, the Turkey Trot attracted 1,100 runners all vying to win one of the select few Christmas turkey prizes on offer. Those who didn’t win a turkey could content themselves with one of the event’s famous post-race mementoes, which this year was a medal which doubled up as a multi-tool.

The near-perfect running conditions were reflected in the times posted, with strong performances from the entire GRC contingency.

First home was GRC chairman Matthew Kingston-Lee who clocked a fine 76min 45awx to take an excellent eighth place, earning him first position in the V40-44 category.

After collecting his prize turkey, he said: “I was pleased to end the year with a positive result – a top 10 finish, a course PB and the V40 prize. The race was uneventful but went to plan. I’m very content to have a season’s worst, breaking 77 minutes.”

Next to finish was Andrew Pask with a season’s best time of 89:19, just sneaking into the top 100 finishers in his 20th half marathon. Gav Meadows set an official personal best but he was an agonising 12 seconds off the prized sub-90 minute time.

Catherine Payne, in her first race back after a three month lay-off due to a serious injury, was pleased with her steady 96:05, which was good enough for runner-up spot in the LV45 Category.

Despite getting held up in the crowds before the start line, Nick Payne worked through the field to grab a PB with a time of 99:04. Finishing just behind was Robert McArdle, whose 99:19 was a season’s best.

The star of the day, however, was Sarah Willis, with a fantastic run to knock almost four minutes off her PB set in October. Her time of 1:41:23 is an amazing achievement considering she only started running seriously six months ago.