ATHLETICS: Grantham RC run alongside long distance legend Mo Farah

Eight members of Grantham Running Club joined 41,000 other runners for this year’s Great North Run on Sunday.

The world’s largest half marathon which goes from Newcastle to South Shields was run in unusually warm conditions this year, but that did not prevent fast times being posted.

First home for GRC was resident Chilean Jaime Garcia with a time of 1hr 44min 34sec. Jamie was invited by the organisers to represent his native country and was treated to pre-race VIP treatment which included a chance meeting with Mo Farah, who went on to win the race.

Liam Vincent was next across the finish line with a personal best 1:54:17, followed by Paul Durham with 2:00:40, completing his charity challenge of running 10km every day for 50 consecutive days.

Ruth Dunstan, returning to fitness, was the first Grantham lady with a solid 2:08:29, followed by first timer Amy Saggers (2:16:24) and Michelle Allbones who ran an impressive 2:18:09, almost a 10 minute personal best. Marc Tremain (2:22:54) then first timer Margaretta Murray (2:24:30) were next to receive their finishers’ medals.

l Grantham Running Club’s Nick Rossington made the trip to Mablethorpe for the East Coast Classic 10K.

The race was run in near perfect conditions on an out-and-back course along the promenade.

Nick ran a strong race to finish third in his age category and 37th overall with a time of 42:39. He was rewarded with a finishers’ medal and a goodie bag full of local produce.