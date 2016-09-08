ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Armstrong runs his fastest for 19 years

Grantham Running Club’s Christopher Armstrong and Nick Payne raced in the Derbyshire Wilne 10km which took place on Sunday.

With a wet and windy start to the day, the rain soon cleared and the sun came out as the runners started to gather in a busy and buzzing atmosphere. There was a great turnout with 940 starters in a high quality field.

Chris was first to cross the line with an incredible time of 39min 37sec, his fastest over the distance for 19 years. Nick recorded a speedy personal best time of 44:56.