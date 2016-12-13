ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Britz begins Barbados race in the dark

Grantham Running Club’s Suzanne Britz took part in the annual Barbados Half Marathon last Sunday.

It was part of the Islands Run Weekend when a variety of different races take place over the two days.

The chip timed race started at 5am in 26 degrees C, with a cool sea breeze which allowed for an easy start.

The race began in the dark on the Esplanade just south of Bridgetown and took runners north along the coast through the city, past the harbour, National Heroes Square and the Port, before briefly following an inland route along Spring Garden Highway, then returning back to the coastal road to the point of turnaround at Holders Hill, St. James, where Suzanne embarked on the return leg, running into the rising sun and temperature.

There were plenty of much needed water stations with pockets of supporting crowds along the route keeping her spirits up.

Suzanne had set herself a target of coming in under two hours with the hope of beating her previous half marathon personal best, and whilst she managed to complete the race in 1hr 58min, this was four minutes outside her PB, but given the temperatures she ran an excellent race.

Overall, she finished in 86th position from 344 local and international runners and was the 28th female from 188 ladies that took part.

Suzanne received a T-shirt and finishers’ medal when she crossed the line – and celebrated with some well earned rum later that day.