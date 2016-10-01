ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Limmer finishes fifth in Rutland Marathon

Grantham Running Club’s Chris Limmer ran the scenic Rutland Marathon at Rutland Water last weekend.

Encouraged by last year’s beatable winning time, Chris was aiming for a good finish position and approached the race confidently. Taking the lead for the first 18 miles, he failed to shake off the chasing pack before his lack of endurance training took its toll.

Chris said: “The first 13 are deceptively quick and the peninsular was tough, especially after 16 miles of running. I pushed on at this point but by the 18 mile water station I lost the lead and my race went downhill from there.”

Chris crossed the finish line in fifth with a time of 3hr 11min 55sec.