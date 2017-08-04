ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Matt slashes minutes off his PB

Grantham Running Club’s Matt Williamson celebrated another personal best as he slashed almost seven minutes off his 2016 time for the Heckington 10.

Returning to where he ran his first ever race in the green and black exactly 12 months earlier, he was able to use his experience to pace his run to perfection.

Speaking after the race, Matt said: “This is a great race, no wonder it sells out so quickly every year.”

Just behind him was Rob Howbrook who paid the price for a very ambitious start and found himself tightening up in the second half to finish a minute astray of where he would like to be.

The final member of the GRC trio was Nev Chamberlain, running in memory of his father and now back to something like full fitness. Nev was able to get within 30 seconds of his fastest ever 10-miler.

l Grantham Running Club’s Peter Bonner bagged his first ever 70 per cent score by going sub-20 at the third 5k in the Lincoln Series with 19min 33sec.

Peter is currently in the best form of his running career, with this race coming just 48 hours after setting a best ever gun time in the 10k at Bedford last Sunday. Although he has more than 220 parkruns under his belt, he has never got within a minute of this time at any of them. He also picked up an age grade ranking for this run.

He was just behind clubmate Rob Howbrook (19:23) who enjoyed yet another performance in excess of 80 per cent.