ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Pask runs personal best in Welsh commemorative race

Grantham Running Club’s Andrew Pask competed in the prestigious Nos Galan road races in Mountain Ash, South Wales, on New Year’s Eve.

The event, which commemorates the life of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, who died tragically after a race back in 1737, draws athletes from across the UK and 12,000 supporters to the streets.

Each year excitement builds for the arrival of a mystery runner who is always a famous person from the world of sport. This year was no disappointment with Wales football manager Chris Coleman given the honour.

After the children’s races, a torch-lighting ceremony and fireworks, Andrew Pask was anxious to get underway in the elite race. In a national standard field, Andrew finished the three-lap 5km race in 135th place with a personal time of 19min 52sec.

Andrew commented: “I’ve never been in such a high quality race as Nos Galan and it was a real privilege to share the same start as the elites; the top 10 all ran sub-15 minutes. My aim was sub-20 minutes so I was happy with my time.

“It was nice to sit back and enjoy the mass race which started just after I’d finished. It was a memorable New Year’s Eve for sure.”