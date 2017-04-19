ATHLETICS: Grantham RC’s Vincent makes marathon debut in Brighton heat

Fundraising for the charity Diabetes UK, Grantham Running Club member Liam Vincent made his marathon debut amongst 12,000 runners who took to the streets of Brighton for the its eighth annual race last Sunday.

The undulating course comprised loops in, out and around the town centre, taking in local landmarks and a beach front finish, with unseasonably hot weather presenting an added challenge for participants.

Liam was diagnosed with Type One diabetes three years ago but continues to run as part of his management of the condition and has, through training with the local club, increased his capacity to achieve this personal milestone.

Liam said: “Because exercise and hot weather can have an adverse effect on maintaining good blood sugar control whilst running, I initially opted to concentrate on being able to finish the 26 miles in four-and-a-half to five hours. But as I felt good during the run, I managed to make my way through the field and was delighted with a finish time of 4hr 8min.

“Knowing that I was raising money and awareness for the charity, plus the fantastic support of the spectators with their endless encouragement, meant that I really enjoyed the challenge.

“I’m continuing to train as, of course, I now want to finish in under hours.”