ATHLETICS: Grantham RC trio record excellent half marathon results

Three members of Grantham Running Club competed in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Based in Scunthorpe, with the promise of a fast and friendly course and a stadium finish, more than 1,600 runners took to the start line. The breezy conditions didn’t trouble the GRC runners too much, with excellent times posted all round.

An in-form Andy Atter came home in 94th position with an outstanding time of 1hr 27min 31sec – a new personal best which earned him a UK ranking over the distance.

Following closely behind in 114th position was Rob Howbrook with 1:28:28 earning him third place in his MV55 age category.

Also running for GRC was Neil Emerson, finishing with a very respectable time of 1:48:08.