ATHLETICS: Grantham runner Robert completes Shakespeare Half Marathon

Grantham Running Club’s Robert McArdle joined almost 2,000 runners in last Sunday’s Shakespeare Half Marathon.

Taking the chance to experience world famous Stratford-upon-Avon and to run amongst some of the most historical buildings in the country and through miles of beautiful Warwickshire countryside. Starting in the centre of the town, opposite Shakespeare’s old school, taking in sights such as the River Avon, Holy Trinity Church (home to the grave of William Shakespeare) and the Royal Shakespeare Theatres, the route passed through quintessentially English villages.

On a surprisingly hot day, Robert completed the 13.1 miles in 1:39:59 which placed him 199th overall and fourth in his age category.