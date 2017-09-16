ATHLETICS: Grantham runner Rushworth tackles Bullock Smithy 56-miler

Granthan Running Club’s Paul Rushworth took part in the 56-mile Bullock Smithy event through the Peak District last weekend.

The ultra-marathon included more than 7,000ft of climbing across mixed terrain. The route visited Hazel Grove, Bow Stones, Chinley, Edale, Castleton, Peak Forest, Millers Dale, Chelmorton, Earl Strendale, Brand Top, and Cumberland Cottage, before returning to Hazel Grove via Walker Barn.

Andrew Pask

This year’s event took place in particularly hot conditions with runners needing to avoid dehydration by replenishing their salts regularly with electrolyte drinks.

Paul said: “I struggled to get going in the first half, probably because of the warm temperatures. It was a relief when the sun went down and I managed to find a better groove over the final 15 miles.”

Paul finished the event just before midnight in a time of 11hr 47min, a time which was almost three hours behind the leader but still good enough for ninth place.

l Andrew Pask was Grantham Running Club’s sole representative at the Two Counties Half Marathon in Corby.

The new event, held at East Carlton Country Park, attracted a modest 89 runners most of whom were using the race as an early autumn fitness test.

On an undulating course, Andrew set off hard but in the later miles the hills eventually took their toll. After an uphill final mile, Andrew was pleased to finish in eight place with a time of 1:31:57. He was rewarded with an excellent finisher’s medal and T-shirt.

Andrew’s attention now turns to his main focus – the Cardiff Half Marathon on October 1.