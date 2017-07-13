ATHLETICS: Grantham runners dominate Newark podium

Grantham Running Club dominated the podium at the 30th annual Notfast Open 10k road race on Sunday, with Holly Durham, Catherine Payne and Penny Hodges taking the first, second and third ladies’ prizes respectively.

The club was well represented, with 16 members tackling uncomfortably warm conditions to complete the popular road race hosted by Newark’s Notfast Running Club.

Grantham RC at Notfast Open 10k.

Starting at Newark Rugby Club, the course took runners through Kelham and South Muskham before circling back towards Kelham on to the home straight along the A617 and the finish line.

The conditions and steep climb at 6k were reflected in the times of participating athletes with none of the GRC runners achieving personal bests. Despite this, Gavin Meadows maintained his recent run of solid performances for GRC, securing 11th place overall with a creditable time of 40:42. After a difficult race, Richard Payne was second GRC male home in a time of 44:08, citing his performance as one he’d rather forget. In his first outing in GRC colours, newcomer Stefan Latter posted a sound performance, finishing in a time of 47:03.

Following on from recent success at the Summer Solstice 10k, Holly Durham put in a credible performance and claimed her second prize in as many weeks by finishing runner-up female with a time of 42:52.

With on the day entrants ineligible for prizes, Holly took the prize for first female, with team-mates Catherine Payne and Penny Hodges moving up the rankings to secure second and third female.

After a convincing performance, Suzanne Britz claimed her first running accolade, securing the prize for second in her age group. Suzanne commented. “I can’t believe it! I’ve never won a prize before for running.”

GRC results: Gav Meadows 40:42, Holly Durham 42:52, Richard Payne 44:08, Catherine Payne 44:46, Penny Hodges 45:00, Stefan Latter 47:03, Robert McArdle 48:13, Kevin Kettle 48:38, Stuart Baty 50:23, Paul Durham 51:55, Suzanne Britz 52:10, Nicola Cottam 52:43, Caroline Davis 54:37, Gavin Skinner 55:43, Jacqueline Jacobs 59:20, Nicola Fahy 1:00:04.