ATHLETICS: Grantham runners enjoy perfect conditions for Skeggy race

A large contingent of 20 runners from Grantham Running Club journeyed across the county to compete in the Skegness 10K on Sunday.

The race promised to be a fast and flat course. The weather was cold and dry, perfect for running. After collecting numbers, dropping off bags and taking the obligatory group photo, the runners lined up for a prompt 10am start.

Although billed as the Skegness 10K, the race started in Ingoldmells and, it turned out, was wholly to be run in a caravan park. This involved a combination of loops and doubling back, making for a rather uninteresting course. This negative was more than compensated for by plenty of marshals and good support en route.

First male member of the club past the line was Peter Bonner in 41min 34sec, continuing his strong and consistent running this season by claiming his fastest time at this distance. He was followed by Paul Davis, currently nursing a knee injury, who still posted an impressive time. First lady was Rachael Smith, running her fastest time in the process, with Suzanne Britz hot on her heels.

For many of the runners, the flat course fulfilled its promise: Melanie Taylor, Emma Weighill, Amanda Mumby, Stuart Baty, Julie Gilbert and Rosalind Sadler joined Rachael and Peter in running a personal best. Martin Carter and Brendon Buckley ran their fastest times of the season.

All the runners received a medal and goody bag. Both the medal and the T-shirt sported the RNLI Lifeboat motif. All profits from the race were donated to RNLI Skegness.

Results: Peter Bonner 41:34, Paul Davis 43:03, Simon Smith 46:48, Stuart Baty 47:48, Martin Carter 49:31, Rachael Smith 50:51, Suzanne Britz 51:07, Caroline Davis 54:35, Rosalind Sadler 55:24, Julie Gilbert 55:51, Simon Hartley 56:36, Sue Swann 57:21, Jacqueline Jacobs 58:31, Brendon Buckley 58:49, Nicholas Jones 59:02, Emma Weighill 1:02:29, Amanda Mumby 1:05:17, Edina Burns 1:06:08, Vicky Willan 1:06:20, Melanie Taylor 1:08:23.