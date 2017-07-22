ATHLETICS: Grantham runners tackle windy conditions in St Ives 10

Six members of Grantham Running Club travelled to St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Sunday for the 25th annual running of the St Ives 10K.

A record field of nearly 600 runners were met with warm, humid conditions with a stiff breeze making conditions far from ideal for running.

The course was an undulating 10K out and back course with a steady, long incline leading up on to the top of the windswept airfield, which affected the pace of many of the runners.

First home for Grantham was Catherine Payne in a time of 45min 46sec, giving her first place in the FV50 category. Hot on her heels in a time of 47:21 was Robert McArdle, shaving a few seconds off from the previous year’s race.

Ady Walker recovered to finish in a time of 50:12 after struggling to cope with the windy conditions on the airfield, just a few seconds outside his PB set on a much easier day.

The next three Grantham runners were all graduates of the club’s successful 10 weeks to 10K 2017 course. Julia Hallam led the trio home in a time of 1:04:35 with Julia saying that she was determined to break the 60 minute barrier before the end of the year.

Claire Fritz came home in a time of 1:13:04 despite suffering stomach cramps at 6km.

CJ Walker completed the field of Grantham runners in a time of 1:16:44 after suffering from a recurring injury in the very early stages of the race.

All the Grantham runners enjoyed the challenging course and said that they looked forward to next year’s event.

+ Grantham Athletic Club’s Arthur Short continued his recent good form with a time of 40:50 at the Cambridge County Championship race at St Ives.

Despite the tough conditions, Arthur managed to shave 37 seconds off his 2016 time to finish fourth in his age group.