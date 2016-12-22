ATHLETICS: Grantham Running Club post post-party parkrun personals

While some of the 30 or so Grantham Running Club members who enjoyed a highly enjoyable Christmas party at the Urban Hotel on Friday night would not have relished the prospect of a brisk early morning 5k run, there were some impressive results from club runners at several parkrun venues on Saturday.

With fog slowly clearing, 10 GRC members took part in the 50th Belton House parkrun.

First home was second placed Rob Howbrook, back running strongly after recent injury. His 19min 50sec result was just four seconds behind first place finisher Stephen Swart.

GRC clubmate Gav Meadows rued his decision to run briskly from his home to the start, feeling it cost him a chance of a first place finish. Nevertheless, he ran well to break 20 minutes, finishing third in 19:58.

Richard Payne made it three in the first five for the club, clocking a fine 20:53. SJ Willis was the third female finisher in 23:43, whilst there were new personal nests for Rosalind Sadler, Sally Exley and Tracy Footitt, who clocked 27:07, 32:28 and 34:45 respectively.

At Melton Mowbray parkrun, Chris Limmer had a strong run to come home first in 18:21, 41 seconds clear of the second placed finisher. Amazingly, it was Chris’s 27th first place finish at Melton parkrun.

Meanwhile, at Boston parkrun, Matthew Kingston-Lee was out-kicked at the finish by parkrun specialist Leon Foster. It was Matthew’s third parkrun second place in as many attempts at Boston. His time of 17:45 was a course PB and his second fastest parkrun time in 2016.