ATHLETICS: Grantham Running Club take Thoresby Hall by storm

With the threat of Storm Brian looming in the background, Grantham Running Club headed out in force to Thoresby Hall on Sunday, to take part in the Thoresby 10 – a multi-terrain course in a location known for its fantastic scenery.

The weather was dry but could well be described as rather blustery! With members competing in every distance category, GRC was hoping to be on to a winner.

GRC

This proved to be a good bet with the club’s chairman Matthew Kingston-Lee putting in an excellent run in a time of 58min 22sec to be the overall male winner over the 10-mile distance. He was followed by Holly Durham in 1:15:31, who bagged the second lady position overall for the 10-mile category, and a victory also came for Sarah High in her age category for the distance.

In the 10km category, the trio of Jacqueline Jacobs, Claudette Joint and Yvonne Buckley took home first place in the ladies’ team prize for 10 miles.

With several runners within the club competing officially for the first time, some members tackling new distances, and some newer members of the club taking on the 5km distance, following graduation from the successful beginners’ course run by the club, it was a great day for individual members and the club as a whole.

Results: 10 miles – Matthew Kingston-Lee (58:22), Holly Durham (1:15:31), Penny Hodges (1:17:24), Sarah High (1:24:54), Martin Carter (1:26:49), Chris Gearren (1:31:27), Nicola Fahy (1:37:50), Nicola Cottam (1:37:50), Lucinda Gamble (1:50:23); 10km – Gordon Geach (49:52), Stuart Baty (50:32), Claudette Joint (51:31), John Nevard (57:28), Simon Hartley (59:59), Kirsty Truesdale (1:37:??), Jacqueline Jacobs (1:1:04), Jonathon Lill (1:02:52), Sue Swann (1:03:12), Rory Grindey (1:05:50), Brendon Buckley (1:07:10), Tracey Smith (1:07:33), Yvonne Buckley (1:07:42), Belinda Baker (1:09:29), Claire Fritz (1:09:33), Yvette Taylor (1:10:05), Angela Carr (1:10:56), Edina Burns (1:12:32), Lynn Fisher (1:12:53), Lisa Thomas (1:13:15), Amanda Hubbard (1:13:20), Julia Hallam (1:14:32), Vicki Geeson (1:18:19), Angela Wilson (1:22:45), Chloe Amos (1:22:53); 5km – Louise Kennedy (35:38), Kirsty Carter (38:12), Sharon Wyatt (39:34).