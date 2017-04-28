ATHLETICS: Grantham’s Amy makes ultra marathon debut where her grandparents fell in love

Grantham’s Amy-Jayne Saggers took part in her first marathon and ultra marathon in the Longhorn Ultra at Thoresby Hall on Sunday.

Twenty-five-year-old Amy finished in a little over seven hours, completing 33 miles in the heat – the furthest she has ever ran.

Thoresby Hall is a place close to Amy and her family’s heart as her late grandfather fell in love with her grandmother at the venue, so she jumped at the opportunity to take part in such a challenging event, and did so with ease.

Amy’s exercise regime includes gym work at Anytime Fitness most mornings, with distance running in the evenings with Matt Taylor.

Her next challenge is a 24-hour event called Endure24 in Reading where she intends to run 40 miles.

Amy raises money for Motor Neurone Disease Association and her Just Giving page is www.justgiving.com/AmySaggersMND