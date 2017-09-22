ATHLETICS: Grantham’s Davey finishes second in national schools competition

The final of the English Schools’ Combined Events was held at the Princess Royal Arena at Boston over the weekend.

To qualify for the final, athletes have to compete in their county competition and a regional round.

In the East Anglian Regional Final at Bedford, which involves eight counties, Grantham’s Lewis Davey won the Under-17 Boys’ Octathlon with a points score of 4,961, which placed him fourth in the UK rankings.

Conditions at Boston were cold and windy which affected track times, but Lewis finished his season in style with a personal best score of 5,014 points which placed him second in the competition and earned him his second international vest of the year.

He will represent England in the Schools’ Indoor International in Glasgow in December.

Lewis achieved four personal best performances out of his eight events: long jump 6.60m pb, discus 33.63m pb, javelin 34.63m, 400m 50.17sec, 100m hurdles 14.03sec, high jump 1.77m pb, shot 10.59m, 1500m 4min 38.06sec pb.

At the English Schools’ Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Lewis was second in the 400m, in which he is ranked third in the UK for his age group.

He was selected to represent England in the Schools’ International in Dublin where he gained second place. He also represented the successful North of England team in the UK School Games in Loughborough, again winning a silver medal in the 400m.