ATHLETICS: Grantham school student Davey is making an impression

Fleet footed: Lewis Davey in flight.

Fifteen-year-old Priory Ruskin Academy student Lewis Davey has had a very busy athletic season in which he has represented Lincolnshire AA, Lincolnshire Schools and the North East of England.

