ATHLETICS: High home first for Grantham club in cross country league

A group of 13 runners from Grantham Running Club travelled to West Glebe Park in Corby to compete in the second fixture of the North Midlands Cross Country League last Saturday.

The course was an enjoyable and undulating mixed terrain affair combining sports fields with woodlands and trails. The weather was very pleasant for the autumn with mild temperatures, very little wind and even a little sun.

The club’s ladies tackled two laps which meant a distance of approximately 6km. Sarah High was first home in a time of 28min 59sec which put her first in her age group. Nicola Cottam was second for GRC in a time of 31:20 followed by Nicola Fahy and Justyna Gill who ran 33:09 and 34:09 respectively. As a result of their efforts, the GRC veteran ladies are now in 10th place in the league.

The men had a distance of approximately 9.5km to contend with. The first male GRC finisher was Chris Limmer in 35:44, finishing in 68th position overall. He was followed by Gav Meadows (39:14) with Matthew Williamson (39:38) hot on his heels.

Another two GRC runners finishing within seconds of each other were Andrew Pask (40:38) and Peter Bonner (41:01). There were four more GRC finishers: Daniel Howson (45:32), Kevin Kettle (45:45), Christopher Toon (46:14) and Andrew McAllister (48:52).

The GRC veteran men are also now sitting in 10th position in their league.