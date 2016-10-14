Beaver Louise tackles Yorkshire Marathon in the support of friend

Belvoir Tri Club member Louise Payne embarked upon her end-of-season marathon on Sunday morning, there to support a friend undertaking her first 26-miler.

The Plusnet Yorkshire Marathon was very well supported and organised, and the good weather made for a great start to the epic run.

The event has quickly established itself as one of the highlights of the White Rose County’s sporting year.

This popular and picturesque run, with fantastic PB potential, took participants past some of York’s splendid historic sites and along scenic country lanes, making it an attractive prospect for runners of all abilities.

Louise finished in a very respectable 4 hrs 35 mins and commented: “I’m chuffed with my time considering my efforts in the last few months.

“A very emotional day for me as Katie (her friend) raised £800 for cancer research after being diagnosed with cervical cancer only 18 months ago.”

Further south the Belvoir Tri Wives, self-named by a group of ladies in the Belvoir Tri Club that meet weekly for social runs, took on their first half marathon on a weather-perfect Sunday morning in Peterborough.

The Perkins Great Eastern Run is growing in reputation and is considered one of the fastest-growing half marathons in the country.

The route lends itself to good spectator viewing as well as giving runners a chance to improve on their previous personal best times.

This year was the first time the race started and finished on the Embankment, with runners being taken through a section of the city centre, which is unusual for a half marathon.

Grethe Andresen, Luan Hutchinson, Julie Wilson and Anita Sharp finished together in a very decent time of 2 hrs 8 mins.

Joining the ladies, Chris Masters finished in 1 hr 32 mins and Wayne Searle clocked 1 hr 38 mins.

Club members Adam Madge and Naomi Collier have both qualified for the 2017 ETU Duathlon Championships in the standard and sprint distances respectively. The event will be held in Siria, Spain,