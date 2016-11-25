Bonner leads the way after his teammate suffers calf injury

Grantham Running Club were represented by 11 members at Match Three of the Lincolnshire Cross Country League on Sunday.

The course, at Castledyke Equestrian Centre, near Boston, although flat, was very wet, muddy and slippery underfoot.

Grantham Running Club's men's team.

There were also the joys of a water crossing - which has to be taken on several times - to add to the mix.

Rob Howbrook was the lead Grantham RC man for the first two laps of the four-lap, men’s race before suffering a calf injury and having to retire.

The team was then led home by Peter Bonner, who continues his recent good form.

He was closely followed by Paul Davis and Liam Vincent, who both put in strong performances.

Grantham Running Club's lady captain Sarah High.

In the ladies’ race, Sarah High achieved her best result to date in this season’s league, finishing 12th overall.

There were also good performances from Caroline Davis and Justyna Gill, completing the first Grantham RC ladies’ team.

Vicky Willan, Vicky Dexter and CJ Walker, who are still relatively new to cross country, put in great efforts and brought home the second ladies’ team for the club.

Unfortunately, teammate Angela Carr was forced to retire during the race due to injury.

PICTURED are: Top - Grantham Running Club’s ladies’ team; Left - Grantham Running Club’s men’s squad; Right - lady captain Sarah High taking on the tricky water course.