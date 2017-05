Following on from his 2016 victory at Windsor, 18-year-old Seamus Sheard from Sapperton became a back-to-back national champion as he won his age group at the 2017 British Age Group Standard Distance Duathlon Championship at Bedford last month.

Competing in the under-20 age group, Seamus completed the standard distance (10km run 39km bike/5km run) in a winning time of 1hr 57min 51sec.

His performance also aw him finish 32nd out of a total of 136 competitors.