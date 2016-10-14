Eastern promise sees runners out in force

Thirty-two members of Grantham Running Club competed in the Perkins Great Eastern Run, the largest half-marathon in the East Midlands.

Many of those representing Grantham are recent members of the club and were running this distance for the first time.

The course is flat and fast, offering runners a good chance of getting a personal best time.

A chilly start to the day saw light rain make waiting for the event start rather dismal.

But once the race started the weather proved perfect for running.

The course, a single loop from the Embankment to Werrington village and back, also going through the city centre is well supported.

The first member across the line was Rob Howbrook with another impressive national-standard run of 1 hr 28 mins 50 secs, closely followed by Dean Riggall in 1 hr 28 mins 51 secs.

Scott Jones clocked 1 hr 30 mins 12 secs, ahead of Andy Atter in 1 hr 31 mins 02 secs and Gav Meadows in 1 hr 31 mins 06 secs. The first lady member was Holly Durham in 1 hr 31 mins 49 secs, just three weeks after her 150km Equinox24 performance.

But the day’s standout age-grade performance was from Sarah High with a superb time of 1 hr 46 mins 48 secs, her fastest time for three years.

Other finishers were: Matthew Williamson (1:33:38), Nick Rossington (1:36:23), Rob McArdle (1:42:06), Gordon Geach (1:43:46), Mark Hillson (1:43:55), Andrew McAllister (1:44:18), SJ Willis (1:45:10), Sarah High (1:46:48), Liam Vincent (1:47:04), Paul Durham (1:48:43), Sinead McDonnell (1:52:36), Suzanne Britz (1:54:48), Rachel Birch (1:56:02), Martin Carter (1:58:06), Hazel Dunthorne (2:02:19), Nik Jones (2:03:25), Nicola Cottam (2:08:47), Jacqueline Jacobs (2:09:03), Louise Fenton (2:10:42), Frances Shelton (2:11:10), Ros Sadler (2:13:08), Kieran Atter (2:14:59), Lizzie Potter (2:15:00), Suzanne Angeloni (2:37:53), Beverly Toon (2:37:53).