Grantham AC contest cross country relays

Fourteen Grantham AC athletes took part in the Saucony English Cross Country Association National Relays at Mansfield on Saturday.

The senior men’s A team finished in 139th place with a time of 1hr 25min 11sec. The team comprised Stephen Hobday (149th 19:51), Arthur Short (143rd 21:06), Mark Tucker (145th 22:08) and Chris Hunt (139th 22:05). Dave Eldridge represented the B team, finishing in 195th in a time of 28:20.

Helen Braybrook

The under-17 men’s team consisted of Aaron Hunt (41st 9:44), George Hatton (57th 10:55) and William Tucker (10:09), bringing the team home in 44th place with an elapsed time of 30:49.

Running in the under-15 girls’ team, Helen Braybrook led the team off with a time of 8:00, settling into 61st place. She handed over to Savannah Brook (74th 9:01), with Isobel Hobday (8:24) on the final leg finishing in 69th place for a 25:26 ET.

The final GAC team was the under-13 boys with Peter Braybrook running the first leg in 7:27 for 37th. Second leg was Harry Denton (65th 8:53) and finally Ewan Rodell (7:39), finishing 49th in 24:01 overall.

Grantham Athletic Club were back in action on Sunday at round two of the Lincolnshire Runner League at Belton House.

The first race of the day saw Megan Tremain finish 51st in the under-11s. Next off were the senior men with Stephen Hobday leading the A team home in 20th, with Arthur Short 35th and Mark Tucker 45th.

The GAC B team were John Bainbridge 59th, Dave Eldridge 79th and Phil Hall 84th.

In the under-13 girls, Ella Rose Hobday finished 12th and in the boys Ronnie Davey was 11th. Next was the junior/senior and veteran women’s race with Kim Newell finishing in 39th place ahead of Caryn Garner 44th, Jo McGrath 45th and Amy Newell 62nd.

GAC’s most successful race of the day came in the under-17 men with GAC once again taking the first team and Aaron Hunt taking first place from William Tucker (2nd) and George Hatton (6th).

As the weather deteriorated, the under-15 girls set off with Isobel Hobday taking fifth ahead of Helen Braybrook in sixth. Last race of the day was the under-15 boys which saw Rory Rodell finish in fifth place.