Malcolm hammers home his field dominance

Malcolm Fenton has won the hammer event at the Civil Service National Athletics Championships.

The retired Customs Officer, from Quarrington, first won the event 39 years ago, and was back on top of the podium in Royal Sutton Coldfield last Wednesday.

He also scooped the Masters Hammer event, running alongside the main event, in the 60–65 year category, adding 10 metres to the championship record.

Malcolm, who competes for Grantham AC, was selected as the lead throws coach for the England Team in the Manchester Home International meeting, which was held on Wednesday.

Grantham AC had eight athletes compete at five parkruns over the weekend.

James Hall joined 400 runners at the Clumber Park event where he knocked 29 seconds off his previous best time, lowering his PB down to 23:38.

Results: Colwick - 8 Anthony Madge 20:16; Aberystwyth - 8 George Hatton 19:40; Clumber Park - 48 James Hall 23:38, 91 Richard Hall 26:06; Beeston - 76 Keith Measures 25:47; Rutland Water - 12 Paul Davidson 20:32, 38 Janice Davidson, 23:59, 65 John Ellerby 26:24.

Chris Hunt took part in the Thorney 5, a five-miler, finishing 51st in a time of 35:28.