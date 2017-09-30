TRIATHLON: Belvoir club members swim and run – for a long time!

Belvoir Tri Club swimmer Catherine Davies competed in the Amphibian Open Water Festival on Sunday morning.

The home of the event is the idyllic Blue Lagoon in the heart of Yorkshire, the only dedicated open water swim venue in the county, and one of the best due to its clarity and lack of weed. Nestled in 32 acres of woodland, meadow and scrubland the Blue Lagoon has been continually developed for more than 10 years and boasts a beach entry and slipway exit, perfect for the ‘Amphibians’.

Belvoir Tri Club legend Ove Andresen completed 11 laps of the Equinox24.

The open water swim challenge offered the choice of 1km, 2km, 3km, 5km or 10km. The 100 metre run/walk/crawl section gave supporters and spectators the opportunity to cheer on their friends and family, and gave swimmers the chance to soak up the fantastic event atmosphere.

Catherine completed the 10km swim in 3hr 13min, beating her previous time by eight minutes, averaging splits up to 5.43min/400m, and finishing as first female.

Catherine commented: “I wasn’t feeling very well in the lead up to the event. With high temperatures and a heavy cold, it didn’t seem like 10k was likely, so I really went with the aim to get round 5k. However, every lap I felt stronger and the marshals work so hard to make it an infectiously positive atmosphere that I just swam on.

“At one point it felt like I was alone out in the water, so to be told I was first lady home was quite a shock. I’m simply delighted.”

Continuing the weekend of challenging events, Belvoir Tri Club joined hundreds of runners in the Equinox24, a 24-hour running event held in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

The race commenced at 12 noon on Saturday and the run route, although in the picturesque estate, was a gruelling mix of undulating terrain, with patches of wet grass underfoot. Each run loop was 10km long and against the clock.

The event was open to all abilities and entries varied from solo to teams of up to eight.

The BTC had a large team of members entered for 2017, called ‘Beavering Away’, and included Mark Berry, Julie Wilson, Mark Wilson, Sophie Davies, Claire Armstrong, Steve Cropper, Phil Davies and Nick Conboy. The team managed a very creditable 26 laps in 24 hours.

Solo members from the club completing the the 10km laps were Ove Andresen 11 laps (placing 50th out of 244 males), Marc Tremain seven laps, Louise Payne eight, Ruth Dunston six and Nikki Carr five.

Ove said: “This was my first Equinox24 event and having never done an endurance event like this before, I had no idea what to expect. The ground was quite wet in places so the going was tough, and with two large hills on the course it soon started to take its toll.

“The last lap I walked propped up by fellow club member and supporter Blake Hutchinson.”

Mark Wilson added: “The Equinox24 is always a fantastic experience, running with so many other people, especially at night.”

And Mark Berry summed the event up, saying: “This was an awesome experience with a few learnings along the way.

“The running was simply awesome but the hills felt like the devil’s work.”