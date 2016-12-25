TRIATHLON: Belvoir club members tackle Turkey Trot

Perfect conditions greeted the 17 Belvoir Tri Club members for this year’s Turkey Trot, a half marathon held in Keyworth on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the 1st Keyworth Scouts and was their 34th year holding the successful race.

The popular event attracted 1,100 runners and, although not classed an international event, had a few overseas visitors competing. The Turkey Trot is an established and popular part of the December running calendar, comprising a 13.2-mile single circuit run all on roads.

The race commences and finishes from South Wolds School in the village of Keyworth, passing through undulating and rural scenery and villages of the South Nottinghamshire Wolds. The course was challenging and rewarding and, being a little hilly, was well suited to being run this time of year.

Gerry Hyde, the first Beaver to cross the line in 1hr 29min 38sec, said: “It was great to see so many Belvoir Club members out running today. I was so chuffed as this was my first road half marathon for five years, without a swim and bike that is. I beat my time from five years ago too.”

First female club member to finish the race was Sophie Hunt, in 1:44:05, who commented: “We enjoyed the perfect weather and the atmosphere amongst the athletes felt friendly with lots of encouraging supporters, which was needed as the course was certainly challenging.”

Other results: Mark Berry 1:32:26, Ove Andresen 1:36:08, Mark Wilson 1:37:40, David Foster 1:43:39, Mark Angeloni 1:46:37, Des Friel 1:46:58, Chris Pugh 1:48:48, Blake Hutchinson 1:51:32, Alan Heathershaw 2:00:52, Neal Burnham 2:00:53, Louise Payne 2:03:47, Luan Hutchinson, Julie Wilson 2:09:42, Gretha Andresen 2:09:42, Phil Davies 2:12:48.