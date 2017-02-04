TRIATHLON: Belvoir club’s Madge tackles Ironman in ‘paradise’

A member of Belvoir Triathlon Club and Stefan Lawrence Tri-SL Training took part in the gruelling Ironman 70.3 event in Dubai at the weekend.

Adam Madge performed well in the exotic, middle distance triathlon in a desert paradise that took place on Sunday right next to the iconic Burj Al Arab, the stunning seven-star hotel that has hosted celebrities from all over the world.

The the race began with a swim course of 1.3 miles, starting at the Jumeirah public beach, one of the region’s most well-known destination beaches and a getaway for travellers from all over the world. The bike route left the city behind and ventured into the Arabian Dunes. A 56-mile flat out and back made for a very fast bike course, and fortunately the winds stayed down.

The run route covered three laps of 4.4 miles each, along a spectator-friendly, packed beach. The crowd cheered participants through the 13.1-mile run before finishing next to the start and transition area at the general grandstand.

Adam finished the full race in 4hr 56min 54sec and ranked 44th in his division, male 30-34.

Adam commented after the race: “My plan for the race was to go out with a solid swim. I wanted to ride a good strong bike leg and use my strength in the run to finish it off.

“The swim and bike went really well and the first lap of the run seemed to be going comfortably, then early into the second lap my stomach started to cramp and never really went away, so my pace dropped off and it was just a case of getting to the finish line.

“I was very happy with the race up until this point. I have a few days’ rest now then get my next block of training from my coach Stefan in preparation for the European Duathlon Championships at the end of April.”