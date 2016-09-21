TRIATHLON: Belvoir club six compete in final race of the season

Six Belvior Tri Club members completed their last triathlon of the season in Southwell on Sunday, aptly named The Last Minute Triathlon.

This sprint event used the same course as the Southwell Sprint Triathlon, so competitors can return to see how much they have improved.

Mark Wilson and Sophie Stanley at Equinox24. lrp7zfoovBlPwh_QXrXW

The course covered a 400m pool swim, a bike ride of just over 17km, which featured a climb right at the start and then undulated before flattening out. The two-lap run was quite challenging, but fun with plenty of support on the cheeky climb out of transition.

Patrick Cutmore clinched first in his M20-24 category in 54min 29sec, Chris Masters finished in 1:00:10, Chris Pugh 1:00:21 (third in cat M45-49), Andrea Burnham 1:08:12 (second in cat F45-49), Claire Grieves 1:09:03 (second in cat F30-34), and Tracey Poole 1:33:45.

Category winner Patrick said: “Despite coming off my bike at the Vitruvian triathlon last weekend, nothing was going to stop me from racing at my favourite tri course at Southwell.’

“Although not 100 per cent recovered, I was relatively pleased with my times and to take the male 20-24 age category win topped the weekend off – just need to work on staying on my bike next year!”

Belvoir Tri Club swim duo Catherine Davies and Louise Cann competed in The Amphibian Long Course Swim Challenge on Sunday morning.

The home of the event is the idyllic Blue Lagoon in the heart of Yorkshire, the only dedicated open water swim venue in the county and one of the best, due to its clarity and lack of weed.

The open water swim challenge offered the choice of 2km, 5km or 10km. The 100 metre run/walk/crawl section gave supporters and spectators the opportunity to cheer on their friends and family, and gave the Amphibians a chance to soak up the fantastic event atmosphere.

Catherine completed the 10km swim in 3hr 23min, but unfortunately clubmate Louise fell ill at the 4km mark and retired.

Catherine commented: “I entered the 5km but when I got there decided I needed to up my game and really push myself, so swapped to the 10km. At lap six, this decision seemed very foolish!

“Each 1km lap was followed with a 100m run before diving back in to complete another lap.”

Continuing the weekend of challenging events, several members of the club joined hundreds of others in the Equinox24, a 24 hour running event at Belvoir Castle.

The route was a gruelling mix of undulating terrain around a 10km loop against the clock. The event was open to all abilities and entries varied from solo to teams of between two and eight.

Sophie Stanley and Mark Wilson came sixth amongst the pairs, completing 100km each. Louise Payne and Marc Tremain, who both ran solo laps, also completed 100km, with Ruth Dunston and Nikki Carr finishing eight laps apiece.

Two Belvoir members took to Rutland Water to compete in The Rutland Full and Half Marathon. This is the event’s second year following the success of its introduction in 2015.

Oliver Callum Wood and new member Darren Joint took on the half marathon, covering 13.1 miles. Oliver crossed the finish line in 1:39:38, placing second M23-29, and Darren shortly after in 1:52:35.